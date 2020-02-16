Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $27
2. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books, $27.99
3. “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende, Ballantine Books, $28
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Tightrope” by Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn, Knopf, $27.95
2. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press, $30
3. “The Life of the Sleeping Bear” by Friends of the Sleeping Bear Dunes, Mission Point Press, $29.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Tucker for President” by Ben Lacross, Harvest Publishing Company, $17
2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, W. W. Norton & Company, $18.95
3. “Midnight at the Blackbird Cafe” by Heather Webber, Forge Books, $16.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Separate: The Story of Plessy v. Ferguson and America’s Journey from Slavery to Segregation” by Steve Luxenberg, W.W. Norton & Company, $19.95
2. “Annie’s Ghosts” by Steve Luxenberg, Hachette Books, $16
3. “Great Lakes Wetland Walks” by Peg Comfort, Grass River Natural Area, $22.64
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books, $27.99
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende, Ballantine, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press, $30
2. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau, $17
2. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10
3. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99
— American Booksellers Association
