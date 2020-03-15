Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The River” by Peter Heller, Knopf Publishing Group, $25.95
2. “Long Range” by C.J. Box, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $28
3. “House of Earth and Blood” by Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing, $28
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown Publishing Group, $32
2. “The Infinite Game” by Simon Sinek, Portfolio, $28
3. “Why We’re Polarized” by Ezra Klein, Avid Reader Press, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The River” by Peter Heller, Vintage, $16
2. “Celine” by Peter Heller, Vintage, $16.95
3. “Painter” by Peter Heller, Vintage, $16.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Great Lakes Wetland Walks” by Peg Comfort, Grass River Natural Area, $22.64
2. “Trails of M-22” by Jim Dufresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
3. “Deep Creek” by Pam Houston, W.W. Norton & Company, $15.95
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books, $27.99
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich, Harper, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
2. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17
3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown, $32
2. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor, $16.95
2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99
3. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10
— American Booksellers Association
