Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The River” by Peter Heller, Knopf Publishing Group, $25.95

2. “Long Range” by C.J. Box, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $28

3. “House of Earth and Blood” by Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing, $28

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown Publishing Group, $32

2. “The Infinite Game” by Simon Sinek, Portfolio, $28

3. “Why We’re Polarized” by Ezra Klein, Avid Reader Press, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “The River” by Peter Heller, Vintage, $16

2. “Celine” by Peter Heller, Vintage, $16.95

3. “Painter” by Peter Heller, Vintage, $16.95

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Great Lakes Wetland Walks” by Peg Comfort, Grass River Natural Area, $22.64

2. “Trails of M-22” by Jim Dufresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95

3. “Deep Creek” by Pam Houston, W.W. Norton & Company, $15.95

— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books, $27.99

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

3. “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich, Harper, $28.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17

2. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17

3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown, $32

2. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30

3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor, $16.95

2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99

3. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10

— American Booksellers Association

