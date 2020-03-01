Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The River” by Peter Heller, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $27
2. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books, $27.99
3. “Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press, $30
2. “The Life of the Sleeping Bear” by Friends of the Sleeping Bear Dunes, Mission Point Press, $29.95
3. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Celine” by Peter Heller, Vintage, $16.95
2. “Cruelest Month” by Aaron Stander, Writers & Editors, $17.95
3. “Lexicon” by Max Barry, Penguin, $17
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, $16
2. “DK Pocket Genius Mammals” by Dorling Kindersley, D.K. Children, $4.99
3. “2020 Road Atlas Midsize” by Rand McNally, Rand McNally, $7.95
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books, $27.99
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende, Ballantine, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
3. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press, $30
2. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99
2. “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau, $17
3. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10
— American Booksellers Association
