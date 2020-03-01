Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The River” by Peter Heller, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $27

2. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books, $27.99

3. “Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press, $30

2. “The Life of the Sleeping Bear” by Friends of the Sleeping Bear Dunes, Mission Point Press, $29.95

3. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “Celine” by Peter Heller, Vintage, $16.95

2. “Cruelest Month” by Aaron Stander, Writers & Editors, $17.95

3. “Lexicon” by Max Barry, Penguin, $17

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, $16

2. “DK Pocket Genius Mammals” by Dorling Kindersley, D.K. Children, $4.99

3. “2020 Road Atlas Midsize” by Rand McNally, Rand McNally, $7.95

— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books, $27.99

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

3. “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende, Ballantine, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17

2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

3. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press, $30

2. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30

3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99

2. “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau, $17

3. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10

— American Booksellers Association

Tags

Recommended for you