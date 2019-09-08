Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “A Better Man: A Chief Inspector Gamache Novel” by Louise Penny, Minotaur Books, $28.99
2. “Inland” by Tea Obreht, Random House, $27
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Last Stand” by Mickey Spillane, Hard Case Crime, $9.95
2. “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman, Penguin Books, $16
3. “Washington Black” by Esi Edugyan, Vintage, $16.95
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “When You Die You Will Not Be Scared to Die” by Lindsay Tunkl, Parallax Press, $12.95
2. “The Illustrated Compendium of Amazing Animal Facts” by Maja Safstrom, Ten Speed Press, $14.99
3. “The Curse of Oak Island: The Story of the World’s Longest Treasure Hunt” by Randall Sullivan, Atlantic Monthly Press, $27
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Spooky Mountain: Tales of Hauntings, Strange Happenings and Other Local Lore” by S.E. Schlosser, Globe Pequot Press, $16.95
2. “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America” by Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books, $15.95
3. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, $16
— Brilliant Books of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
2. “A Better Man” by Louise Penny, Minotaur, $28.99
3. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday, $24.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28
2. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck” by Mark Manson, Harper, $24.99
3. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama, Crown, $32.50
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
2. “21 Lessons for the 21st Century” by Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau, $18
3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99
— American Booksellers Association
