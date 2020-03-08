Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The River” by Peter Heller, Knopf Publishing Group, $25.95
2. “Agent Running in the Field” by John Le Carre, Viking, $29
3. “The Authenticity Project” by Clare Pooley, Pamela Dorman Books, $26
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Crap Taxidermy” by Kat Su, Ten Speed Press, $12.99
2. “The Curse of Oak Island: The Story of the World’s Longest Treasure Hunt” by Randall Sullivan, Atlantic Monthly Press, $27
3. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown Publishing Group, $32
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, W.W. Norton & Company, $18.95
2. “What the Living Do: Poems” by Marie Howe, W.W. Norton & Company, $15.95
3. “Rules of Civility” by Amor Towles, Penguin Books, $17
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America” by Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books, $15.95
2. “Drinking from the River of Light: The Life of Expression” by Mark Nepo, Sounds True, $18.95
3. “DK Eyewitness Travel Guide: Costa Rica” by DK Eyewitness, DK Eyewitness Travel, $25
— Brilliant Books of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books, $27.99
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende, Ballantine, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
2. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17
3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown, $32
2. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
3. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press, $30
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor, $16.95
2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99
3. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.