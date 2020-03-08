Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The River” by Peter Heller, Knopf Publishing Group, $25.95

2. “Agent Running in the Field” by John Le Carre, Viking, $29

3. “The Authenticity Project” by Clare Pooley, Pamela Dorman Books, $26

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Crap Taxidermy” by Kat Su, Ten Speed Press, $12.99

2. “The Curse of Oak Island: The Story of the World’s Longest Treasure Hunt” by Randall Sullivan, Atlantic Monthly Press, $27

3. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown Publishing Group, $32

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, W.W. Norton & Company, $18.95

2. “What the Living Do: Poems” by Marie Howe, W.W. Norton & Company, $15.95

3. “Rules of Civility” by Amor Towles, Penguin Books, $17

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America” by Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books, $15.95

2. “Drinking from the River of Light: The Life of Expression” by Mark Nepo, Sounds True, $18.95

3. “DK Eyewitness Travel Guide: Costa Rica” by DK Eyewitness, DK Eyewitness Travel, $25

— Brilliant Books of Traverse City

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books, $27.99

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

3. “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende, Ballantine, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17

2. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17

3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown, $32

2. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30

3. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press, $30

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor, $16.95

2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99

3. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10

— American Booksellers Association