Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese, $28.95
2. “Poems about Trees” published by Everyman’s Library, $14.95
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong . . . and You Can Too!” by Bryant Johnson, Houghton Mifflin, $14.99
2. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking” by Samin Nosrat, Simon & Schuster, $37.50
3. “Women: The National Geographic Image Collection” published by National Geographic Society, $50
Paperback Fiction
1. “Driftless Quintet” by Joe Sacksteder, Schaffner Press, $16.99
2. “The Mermaid and Mrs. Hancock” by Imogen Hermes Gowar, Harper Perennial, $16.99
3. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho, HarperOne, $16.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “HBR’s 10 Must Reads: On Leadership” by Peter F. Drucker, Daniel Goleman and Bill George, Harvard Business Review, $24.95
2. “MasterChef Junior Bakes!: Bold Recipes and Essential Techniques to Inspire Young Bakers” by MasterChef Junior, Clarkson Potter, $19.99
3. “The 14-Day Anti-Inflammatory Diet: Heal Your Gut, Prevent Disease and Slow Aging — One Bite at a Time!” by Mike Zimmerman, Galvanized Media, $14.99
— Brilliant Books of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday, $28.95
2. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
3. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout, Random House, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
3. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial, $17.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
2. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday, $30
3. “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators” by Ronan Farrow, Little Brown, $30
Paperback nonfiction
1. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, Simon & Schuster, $16.99
2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99
— American Booksellers Association
