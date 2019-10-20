Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World, $28
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26
3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Outsider” by Stephen King, Gallery Books, $18.99
2. “Still Life: A Chief Inspector Gamache Novel” by Louise Penny, Griffin, $17.99
3. “The Light Over London” by Julia Kelly, Gallery Books, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries from a Secret World” by Peter Wohlleben, Greystone Books, $24.95
2. “Face It: A Memoir” by Debbie Harry, Dey Street Books, $32.50
3. “Women Rowing North: Navigating Life’s Currents and Flourishing as We Age” by Mary Pipher, Bloomsbury Publishing, $27
Paperback nonfiction
1. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, Simon & Schuster, $16.99
2. “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu, Shambhala, $12.95
3. “Once in a Great City: A Detroit Story” by David Maraniss, Simon & Schuster, $18
— Brilliant Books of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
2. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese, $28.95
3. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
3. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
2. “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth” by Rachel Maddow, Crown, $30
3. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
2. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, Simon & Schuster, $16.99
3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99
— American Booksellers Association
