Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World, $28

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26

3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Outsider” by Stephen King, Gallery Books, $18.99

2. “Still Life: A Chief Inspector Gamache Novel” by Louise Penny, Griffin, $17.99

3. “The Light Over London” by Julia Kelly, Gallery Books, $16.99

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries from a Secret World” by Peter Wohlleben, Greystone Books, $24.95

2. “Face It: A Memoir” by Debbie Harry, Dey Street Books, $32.50

3. “Women Rowing North: Navigating Life’s Currents and Flourishing as We Age” by Mary Pipher, Bloomsbury Publishing, $27

Paperback nonfiction

1. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, Simon & Schuster, $16.99

2. “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu, Shambhala, $12.95

3. “Once in a Great City: A Detroit Story” by David Maraniss, Simon & Schuster, $18

— Brilliant Books of Traverse City

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99

2. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese, $28.95

3. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

2. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99

3. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30

2. “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth” by Rachel Maddow, Crown, $30

3. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99

2. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, Simon & Schuster, $16.99

3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99

— American Booksellers Association

