Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26
2. “Deep River” by Karl Marlantes, Atlantic Monthly Press, $30
3. “This Is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone, Gallery/ Saga Press, $19.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles, Penguin Books, $17
2. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn, William Morrow & Company, $16.99
3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, W.W. Norton & Company, $18.95
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You” by Lin Manuel Miranda, Random House, $22
2. “Pocket RBG Wisdom: Supreme Quotes and Inspired Musings from Ruth Bader Ginsburg” published by Hardie Grant Books, $9.99
3. “Crap Taxidermy” by Kat Su, Ten Speed Press, $12.99
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Spooky Michigan: Tales of Hauntings, Strange Happenings and Other Local Lore” by S.E. Schlosser, Globe Pequot Press, $16.95
2. “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America” by Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books, $15.95
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
— Brilliant Books of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
2. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday, $24.95
3. “Chances Are . . .” by Richard Russo, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
2. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
3. “The Witch Elm” by Tana French, Penguin, $17
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28
2. “How to Be An Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27
3. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/ Simon & Schuster, $27
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
2. “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau, $18
3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99
— American Booksellers Association
