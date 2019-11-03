Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Guardians” by John Grisham, Doubleday, $29.95
2. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
3. “Night Fire” by Michael Connelly, Little, Brown & Company, $29
Paperback Fiction
1. “Librarian at Auschwitz” by Antonio Iturbe, Square Fish, $16.99
2. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial, $17.99
3. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books, $17.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Curse of Oak Island” by Randall Sullivan, Atlantic Monthly Press, $27
2. “Dumpty” by John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism, $19.95
3. “Me: Elton John” by Elton John, Henry Holt and Co., $30
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Trails of M-22” by Jim Dufresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
2. “Death and Life of the Great Lakes” by Dan Egan, W.W. Norton, $17.95
3. “Secret Upper Peninsula” by Kath Usitalo, Reedy Press, $20.95
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
2. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World, $28
3. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese, $28.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial, $17.99
2. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators” by Ronan Farrow, Little Brown, $30
2. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
3. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday, $30
Paperback nonfiction
1. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, Simon & Schuster, $16.99
2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99
— American
Booksellers
Association
