Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Guardians” by John Grisham, Doubleday, $29.95

2. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99

3. “Night Fire” by Michael Connelly, Little, Brown & Company, $29

Paperback Fiction

1. “Librarian at Auschwitz” by Antonio Iturbe, Square Fish, $16.99

2. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial, $17.99

3. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books, $17.99

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Curse of Oak Island” by Randall Sullivan, Atlantic Monthly Press, $27

2. “Dumpty” by John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism, $19.95

3. “Me: Elton John” by Elton John, Henry Holt and Co., $30

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Trails of M-22” by Jim Dufresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95

2. “Death and Life of the Great Lakes” by Dan Egan, W.W. Norton, $17.95

3. “Secret Upper Peninsula” by Kath Usitalo, Reedy Press, $20.95

— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99

2. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World, $28

3. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese, $28.95

Paperback Fiction

1. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial, $17.99

2. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99

3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators” by Ronan Farrow, Little Brown, $30

2. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30

3. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday, $30

Paperback nonfiction

1. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, Simon & Schuster, $16.99

2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99

3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99

— American

Booksellers

Association

Tags

Recommended for you