Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $27
2. “The Testaments: The Sequel to the Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese, $28.95
3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Strange Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift, $14.99
2. “Finding Chika” by Mitch Albom, Harper, $24.99
3. “The American Story: Conversations with Master Historians” by David M. Rubenstein, Simon & Schuster, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate, Ballantine Books, $17
2. “Upstream: Selected Essays” by Mary Oliver, Penguin Books, $17
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper Paperbacks, $16.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99
2. “Classic Krakauer: Essays on Wilderness and Risk” by Jon Krakauer, Anchor Books, $15
3. “Secret Upper Peninsula: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure” by Kath Usitalo, Reedy Press, $20.95
— Brilliant Books
of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
2. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
3. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial, $17.99
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
2. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday, $30
3. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28
Paperback nonfiction
1. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10
2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
3. “The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy” by Michael Lewis, Norton, $16.95
— American Booksellers Association
