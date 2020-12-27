Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris, Little Brown and Co., $30
2. “The Legend of Sleeping Bear” by Kathy-jo Wargin, Sleeping Bear Press, $17.95
3. “Cozy” by Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $18.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Destination Wedding: A Ray Elkins Thriller” by Aaron Stander, Writers & Editors, $17.95
2. “About Grace” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $18
3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, W.W. Norton & Co., $18.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama, Crown Publishing Group, $45
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, Harper One, $22.99
3. “Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-up and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House” by Rachel Maddow, Crown Publishing Group, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Gangster Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
2. “Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
3. “Solitary: Unbroken by four decades in solitary confinement. My story of transformation and hope” by Albert Woodfox, Grove Press, $18
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
2. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline, Ballantine, $28.99
3. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart, Grove Press, $17
3. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama, Crown, $45
2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18
3. “The Truths We Hold” by Kamala Harris, Penguin, $18
— American Booksellers Association
