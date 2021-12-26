Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
3. “A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries” by David Sedaris, Little Brown and Company, $32
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, Penguin Books, $17
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $18
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay Books, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times” by Jane Goodall and Douglas Abrams, Celadon Books, $28
3. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest” by Suzanne Simard, Knopf Publishing Group, $28.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Cat-A-Pult: They Fly!” by Sarah Royal, RP Minis, $10.95
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
3. “The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes” by Sam Sifton, Ten Speed Press, $28
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $24.99
2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, Ace, $18
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (The New York Times Magazine), OneWorld, $38
3. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books, $29.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “Entangled Life” by Merlin Sheldrake, Random House, $18
3. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $18.99
— American Booksellers Association
