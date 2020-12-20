Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “The Lost Spells” by Robert MacFarlane, Anansi International, $26
3. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf Publishing Group, $26.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16
2. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel Publishing, $16.99
3. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout, Random House Trade, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama, Crown Publishing Group, $45
2. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter Publishing, $35
3. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Trees of Michigan Field Guide (Revised)” by Stan Tekiela, Adventure Publications, $14.95
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
3. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18
— Brilliant Books
of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
2. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline, Ballantine, $28.99
3. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart, Grove Press, $17
2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
3. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama, Crown, $45
2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18
3. “The Truths We Hold” by Kamala Harris, Penguin, $18
— American Booksellers Association
