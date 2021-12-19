Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt & Co., $18.99
2. “Chickadees in December” by Bill O. Smith, Sleepy Time Press, $19.35
3. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom, Harper, $23.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “The Secret of Snow” by Viola Shipman, Graydon House, $16.99
3. “The Women of Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell, Atria Books, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Up North in Michigan: A Portrait of Place in Four Seasons” by Jerry Dennis, University of Michigan Regional, $24.95
2. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside” by Nick Offerman, Dutton Books, $28
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “My Office Today: 50 Years of Northern Michigan Images” by John Russell, Mission Point Press, $29.95
2. “Oxford Essential World Atlas” published by Oxford University Press, $24.95
3. “Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.99
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $24.99
2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, Ace, $18
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (The New York Times Magazine), OneWorld, $38
3. “These Precious Days: Essays” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $26.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “Entangled Life” by Merlin Sheldrake, Random House, $18
3. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.