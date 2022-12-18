Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “Stella Maris” by Cormac McCarthy, Knopf Publishing Group, $26
3. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny, Minotaur Books, $29.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16.99
3. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Number One is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions” by Steve Martin, Celadon Books, $30
2. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama, Crown Publishing Group (NY), $32.50
3. “Ugly-Cute: What Misunderstood Animals Can Teach Us about Life” by Jennifer McCartney, HarperCollins, $14.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “What to Do When You Worry Too Much: A Kid’s Guide to Overcoming Anxiety” by Dawn Huebner, Magination Press, $16.99
2. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel Van Der Kolk, Penguin Books, $19
3. “Super Fun Family Card Games: 75 Games for All Ages” by Corinne Schmitt, Rockridge Press, $12.99
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
2. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny, Minotaur, $29.99
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
Paperback Fiction
1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $17.99
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $20
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama, Crown, $32.50
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
3. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter, $35.
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “These Precious Days: Essays” by Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial, $18
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.