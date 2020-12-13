Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris, Little Brown and Co., $30
2. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham, Doubleday, $29.95
3. “Beyond Beyond: A Lute Bapcat Mystery” by Joseph Heywood, Lyons Press, $27.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Destination Wedding: A Ray Elkins Thriller (Book 11)” by Aaron Stander, Writers & Editors, $17.95
2. “Overstory” by Richard Powers, W.W. Norton and Co., $18.95
3. “Beyond Brick and Bone: A True Ghost Story (Volume 1)” by Antoinette M. Schippers, Parkhurst Brothers Publishing, $17.05
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama, Crown Publishing Group, $45
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, Harper One, $22.99
3. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter Publishing, $35
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
2. “Trails of M22” by Jim Dufresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
3. “Solitary” by Albert Woodfox, Grove Press, $18
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline, Ballantine, $28.99
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
3. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Atria, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel, $16.99
2. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World, $18
3. “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart, Grove Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama, Crown, $45
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
3. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18
3. “The Truths We Hold” by Kamala Harris, Penguin, $18
— American Booksellers Association
