Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
2. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom, Harper, $23.99
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $18
2. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, Ace Books, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books, $28
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
3. “Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables” by Abra Berens, Chronicle Books, $35
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Plants Have So Much to Give Us, All We Have to Do is Ask: Anishinaabe Botanical Teachings” by Mary Siisip Geniusz, University of Minnesota Press, $22.95
2. “Canoeing with the Cree” by Eric Sevareid, Borealis Books, $16.95
3. “Cat-A-Pult: They Fly!” by Sarah Royal, RP Minis, $10.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
3. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon, Delacorte Press, $36
Paperback Fiction
1. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, Ace, $18
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (The New York Times Magazine), OneWorld, $38
3. “These Precious Days: Essays” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $26.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “Entangled Life” by Merlin Sheldrake, Random House, $18
— American Booksellers Association
