Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30

2. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom, Harper, $23.99

3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30

Paperback Fiction

1. “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $18

2. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press, $17

3. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, Ace Books, $18

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books, $28

2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30

3. “Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables” by Abra Berens, Chronicle Books, $35

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Plants Have So Much to Give Us, All We Have to Do is Ask: Anishinaabe Botanical Teachings” by Mary Siisip Geniusz, University of Minnesota Press, $22.95

2. “Canoeing with the Cree” by Eric Sevareid, Borealis Books, $16.95

3. “Cat-A-Pult: They Fly!” by Sarah Royal, RP Minis, $10.95

— Brilliant Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30

2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30

3. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon, Delacorte Press, $36

Paperback Fiction

1. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, Ace, $18

2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99

3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30

2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (The New York Times Magazine), OneWorld, $38

3. “These Precious Days: Essays” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $26.99

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

2. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19

3. “Entangled Life” by Merlin Sheldrake, Random House, $18

— American Booksellers Association

