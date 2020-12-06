Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline, Ballantine Books, $28.99
2. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Atria Books, $28
3. “The Searcher” by Tana French, Viking, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “How to Love a Country: Poems” by Richard Blanco, Beacon Press, $14
2. “Marley” by Jon Clinch, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Disoriental” by Negar Djavadi, Europa Editions, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama, Crown Publishing Group, $45
2. “What Cats Want: An Illustrated Guide for Truly Understanding Your Cat” by Yuki Hattori, Bloomsbury Publishing, $20
3. “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style” by Elizabeth Holmes, Celadon Books, $35
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “River Love: The True Story of a Wayward Sheltie, a Woman and a Magical Place called Rivershire” by Tricia Frey, Mission Point Pres, $16.95
2. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, $18.87
3. “Iconic Product Design: An Illustrated History of the World’s Most Innovative Devices” by Wolfgang Joensson, Skyhorse Publishing, $17.99
— Brilliant Books of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline, Ballantine, $28.99
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
3. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Atria, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel, $16.99
2. “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart, Grove Press, $17
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama, Crown, $45
2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
3. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown Publishing, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Truths We Hold” by Kamala Harris, Penguin, $18
3. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.