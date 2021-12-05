Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon, Delacorte Press, $36
2. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom, Harper, $23.99
3. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt & Co., $18.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, Ace Books, $10.99
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16.99
3. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley, William Morrow and Co., $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Up North in Michigan: A Portrait of Place in Four Seasons” by Jerry Dennis, University of Michigan Regional, $24.95
2. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside” by Nick Offerman, Dutton Books, $28
3. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books, $29.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Essential World Atlas” (Eighth edition) by Oxford University Press, $24.95
2. “Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.99
3. “Lake Michigan Rock Picker’s Guide” by Bruce Mueller and Kevin Gauthier, Petoskey Co. Pub., $15.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon, Delacorte Press, $36
2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, Ace, $18
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (The New York Times Magazine), OneWorld, $38
2. “These Precious Days: Essays” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $26.99
3. “Taste: My Life through Food” by Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $18.99
— American Booksellers Association
