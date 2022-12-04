Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Things Have Gotten Worse Since We Last Spoke and Other Misfortunes” by Eric Larocca, Titan Books (UK), $19.95
2. “Foster” by Claire Keegan, Grove Press, $20
3. “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes” by Arthur Conan Doyle, Chiltern Publishing, $25
Paperback Fiction
1. “And Yet: Poems” by Kate Baer, Harper Perennial, $17
2. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $17.99
3. “A Wish for Winter” by Viola Shipman, Graydon House, $17.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man: A Memoir” by Paul Newman, Knopf Publishing Group, $32
2. “The Lego Story: How A Little Toy Sparked the World’s Imagination” by Jens Andersen, Mariner Books, $32.50
3. “The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book” by Jerry Seinfeld, Simon & Schuster, $35
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Scat Finder: A Guide to Mammal Scat of Eastern North America” by Dorcas S. Miller, Nature Study Guild Publishers, $5.95
2. “Tree Finder: A Manual for Identification of Trees by Their Leaves (Eastern U.S.)” by May Theilgaard Watts, Nature Study Guild Publishers, $5.95
3. “The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom” by Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills, Amber-Allen Publishing, $12.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
3. “The Passenger” Cor-mac McCarthy, Knopf, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $17.99
2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama, Crown, $32.50
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
3. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter, $35.
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
