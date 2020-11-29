Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Daylight: An Atlee Pine Thriller” by David Baldacci, Grand Central Publishing, $29
2. “A Time for Mercy” (Jake Brigance Book 3) by John Grisham, Doubleday Books, $29.95
3. “The Sentinel: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child, Delacorte Press, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Destination Wedding: A Ray Elkins Thriller” by Aaron Stander, Writers & Editors, $17.95
2. “About Grace” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner Book Company, $18
3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, W.W. Norton & Co., $18.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama, Crown Publishing Group, $45
2. “The Life of the Sleeping Bear: Views and Stories from Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive” by Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes, Mission Point Press, $29.95
3. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown Publishing Group, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “When Truth Mattered: The Kent State Shootings 50 Years Later” by Robert Giles, Ingram, $18.95
2. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
3. “Trails of M22” by Jim Dufresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Rhythm of War” by Brandon Sanderson, Tor, $34.99
2. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Atria, $28
3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel, $16.99
2. “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart, Grove Press, $17
3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama, Crown, $45
2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
3. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown Publishing, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Truths We Hold” by Kamala Harris, Penguin, $18
3. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.