Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner Book Company, $30
2. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich, Harper, $28.99
3. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult, Ballantine Books, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Summer Book” by Tove Jansson, New York Review of Books, $14.95
2. “The Secret of Snow” by Viola Shipman, Graydon House, $16.99
3. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, Ace Books, $10.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present” by Paul McCartney, Liveright Publishing Corporation, $100
2. “Grist: A Practical Guide to Cooking Grains, Beans, Seeds and Legumes” by Abra Berens, Chronicle Books, $35
3. “The Little Book of Whiskey: The Perfect Gift for Lovers of the Water of Life” by Tom Hay, Summersdale, $9.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, $18.87
2. “Canoeing Michigan Rivers: A Comprehensive Guide to 45 Rivers” by Jerry Dennis, Thunder Bay Press Michigan, $16.95
3. “Woolgathering” by Patti Smith, New Directions Publishing Corporation, $14.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
2. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich, Harper $28.99
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, Ace, $18
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (The New York Times Magazine), OneWorld, $38
2. “The Dawn on Everything: A New History of Humanity” by David Graeber and David Wengrow, FSG, $35
3. “Taste: My Life through Food” by Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay, $18.99
— American Booksellers Association
