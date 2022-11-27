Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham, Doubleday Books, $29.95
2. "The Passenger" by Cormac McCarthy, Knopf Publishing Group, $30
3. “The Winners" by Fredrik Backman, Atria, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Three Sisters" by Heather Morris, St. Martin's Griffin, $17.99
2. “A Wish for Winter" by Viola Shipman, Graydon House, $17.99
3. “The Guest List" by Lucy Foley, William Morrow & Co., $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Write for Your Life” by Anna Quindlen, Random House, $26
2. “The West Wing and Beyond: What I Saw Inside the Presidency" by Pete Souza, Voracious, $50
3. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times" by Michelle Obama, Crown Publishing Group (NY), $32.50
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Trails of M-22" by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
2. “Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment" by Daniel Kahneman, Little Brown & Co., $18.99
3. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan's Vacationlands" by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
2. “The Passenger” Cor-mac McCarthy, Knopf, $30
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
Paperback Fiction
1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $17.99
2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times" by Michelle Obama, Crown, $32.50
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
3. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter, $35.
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
— American Booksellers Association
