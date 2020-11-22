Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Atria Books, $28

2. “Be More RBG: Speak Truth and Dissent with Supreme Style” by Marilyn Easton, DK Publishing, $9.99

3. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab, Tor Books, $26.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Best American Mystery Stories 2020” published by Mariner Books, $16.99

2. “The Best American Short Stories 2020” published by Mariner Books, $16.99

3. “Destination Wedding: A Ray Elkins Thriller” by Aaron Stander, Writers & Editors, $17.95

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama, Crown Publishing Group, $45

2. “Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity and Change” by Maggie Smith, Atria/ One Signal Publishers, $24

3. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter Publishers, $35

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, Inc., $18.87

2. “Birdology: Adventures with Hip Hop Parrots, Cantankerous Cassowaries, Crabby Crows, Peripatetic Pigeons, Hens, Hawks and Humming” by Sy Montgomery, Atria Books, $16.99

3. “What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism” by Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner, Algonquin Books, $16.95

— Brilliant Books

of Traverse City

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Searcher” by Tana French, Viking, $27

2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27

3. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Atria, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver” by Mary Oliver, Penguin, $20

2. “What Kind of Woman: Poems” by Kate Baer, Harper Perennial $17

3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32

2. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown Publishing, $30

3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, Crown, $30

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “The Truths We Hold” by Kamala Harris, Penguin, $18

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

3. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18

— American Booksellers Association

