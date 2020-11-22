Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Atria Books, $28
2. “Be More RBG: Speak Truth and Dissent with Supreme Style” by Marilyn Easton, DK Publishing, $9.99
3. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab, Tor Books, $26.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Best American Mystery Stories 2020” published by Mariner Books, $16.99
2. “The Best American Short Stories 2020” published by Mariner Books, $16.99
3. “Destination Wedding: A Ray Elkins Thriller” by Aaron Stander, Writers & Editors, $17.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama, Crown Publishing Group, $45
2. “Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity and Change” by Maggie Smith, Atria/ One Signal Publishers, $24
3. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter Publishers, $35
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, Inc., $18.87
2. “Birdology: Adventures with Hip Hop Parrots, Cantankerous Cassowaries, Crabby Crows, Peripatetic Pigeons, Hens, Hawks and Humming” by Sy Montgomery, Atria Books, $16.99
3. “What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism” by Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner, Algonquin Books, $16.95
— Brilliant Books
of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Searcher” by Tana French, Viking, $27
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
3. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Atria, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver” by Mary Oliver, Penguin, $20
2. “What Kind of Woman: Poems” by Kate Baer, Harper Perennial $17
3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
2. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown Publishing, $30
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, Crown, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Truths We Hold” by Kamala Harris, Penguin, $18
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
3. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18
— American Booksellers Association
