Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Big Shot (Book 16)” by Jeff Kinney, Harry N. Abrams, $14.99
2. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich, Harper, $28.99
3. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham, Doubleday Books, $29.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, Ace Books, $10.99
2. “The Secret of Snow” by Viola Shipman, Graydon House, $16.99
3. “The Searcher” by Tana French, Penguin Books, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom, Harper, $23.99
2. “Up North in Michigan: A Portrait of Place in Four Seasons” by Jerry Dennis, University of Michigan Regional, $24.95
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “On the Trails of Northern Michigan: A Guide for All Seasons” by Michael Terrell, Mission Point Press, $24.95
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
3. “Oxford Essential World Atlas” published by Oxford University Press, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich, Harper $28.99
2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, Ace, $18
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Dawn on Everything: A New History of Humanity” by David Graeber and David Wengrow, FSG, $35
2. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books, $29.99
3. “Taste: My Life through Food” by Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay, $18.99
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.