Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Tor and Raven Are Friends” by Katharine Crawford Robey and Tracy Mikowski, Talking Crow Publishing, $22.95
2. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham, Doubleday Books, $29.95
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
Paperback Fiction
1. “Children of the Catastrophe” by Sarah Shoemaker, Harper Paperbacks, $17
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner Book Co., $20
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Write for Your Life” by Anna Quindlen, Random House, $26
2. “And There was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham, Random House, $45
3. “Leelanau Underwater” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “Know Your Ships 2022: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., $19.95
3. “Angel of the Garbage Dump: How Hanley Denning Changed the World, One Child at a Time” by Jacob Wheeler, Ingram, $17.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
2. “The Passenger” Cor-mac McCarthy, Knopf, $30
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
Paperback Fiction
1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $17.99
2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $20
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
2. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter, $35
3. “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” by Bono, Knopf, $34
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
— American Booksellers Association
