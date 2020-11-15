Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham, Doubleday, $29.95
2. “The Sentinel: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child, Delacorte Press, $28.99
3. “Magic Lessons: The Prequel to Practical Magic” by Alice Hoffman, Simon and Schuster, $27.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Destination Wedding: A Ray Elkins Thriller” by Aaron Stander, Writers & Editors, $17.95
2. “About Grace” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $18
3. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben, Grand Central Publishing, $16.99
Hardcover
nonfiction
1. “The Life of the Sleeping Bear: Views and Stories from Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive” by Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes, Mission Point Press, $29.95
2. “Trust: America’s Best Chance” by Pete Buttigieg, Liveright, $23.95
3. “I Have Something to Tell You” by Chasten Buttigieg, Atria, $27
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
2. “When Truth Mattered: The Kent State Shootings 50 Years Later” by Robert Giles, Mission Point Press, $18.95
3. “Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Searcher” by Tana French, Viking, $27
2. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Atria, $28
3. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham, Doubleday, $29.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
3. “The Best American Short Stories 2020” edited by Curtis Sittenfeld and Heidi Pitlor, Mariner, $16.99
Hardcover
Nonfiction
1. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown Publishing, $30
2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, Crown, $30
Paperback
Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18
3. “The Truths We Hold” by Kamala Harris, Penguin, $18
— American Booksellers Association
