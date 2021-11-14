Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Promise” by Damon Galgut, Europa Editions, $25
2. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom, Harper, $23.99
3. “Our Country Friends” by Gary Shteyngart, Random House, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing, $18
2. “The Summer Book” by Tove Jansson, New York Review of Books, $14.95
3. “Daisy Jones and the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine Books, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books, $29.99
2. “Grist: A Practical Guide to Cooking Grains, Beans, Seeds and Legumes” by Abra Berens, Chronicle Books, $35
3. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside” by Nick Offerman, Dutton Books, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Winter Tree Finder: A Manual for Identifying Deciduous Trees in Winter (Eastern U.S.)” by May Theilgaard Watts and Tom Watts, Nature Study Guild Publishers, $5.95
2. “Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love and the Hidden Order of Life” by Lulu Miller, Simon & Schuster, $17
3. “The Golden Thread: How Fabric Changed History” by Kassia St. Clair, Liveright Publishing Corporation, $17.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
3. “State of Terror” by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, Ace, $18
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books, $29.99
2. “A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020)” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown, $32
3. “Taste: My Life through Food” by Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99
— American Booksellers Association
