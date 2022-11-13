Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Going Rogue: Rise and Shine Twenty-Nine” by Janet Evanovich, Atria Books, $28.99
2. “A Book of Days” by Patti Smith, Random House, $28.99
3. “Liberation Day: Stories” by George Saunders, Random House, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $17.99
2. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, Penguin Books, $17
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man: A Memoir” by Paul Newman, Knopf Publishing Group, $32
2. “How We Live Is How We Die” by Pema Chodron, Shambhala, $24.95
3. “Crap Taxidermy” by Kat Su, Ten Speed Press, $12.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Ghosts and Legends of Michigan’s West Coast” by Amberrose Hammond, History Press, $21.99
2. “The Death and Life of the Great Lakes” by Dan Egan, W.W. Norton & Company, $17.95
3. “Inner Witch: A Modern Guide to the Ancient Craft” by Gabriela Herstik, TarcherPerigee, $16
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy, Knopf, $30
2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
3. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng, Penguin Press, $29
Paperback Fiction
1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $17.99
2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter, $35
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
3. “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” by Bono, Knopf, $34
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
— American Booksellers Association
