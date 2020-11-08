Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Fortune Favors the Dead” by Stephen Spotswood, Doubleday Books, $26.95
2. “Magic Lessons: The Prequel to Practical Magic” by Alice Hoffman, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
3. “Snow” by John Banville, Hanover Square Press, $27.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Destination Wedding: A Ray Elkins Thriller” by Aaron Stander, Writers & Editors, $17.95
2. “The Blood Promise” by Mark Pryor, Seventh Street Books, $15.95
3. “The Door” by Magda Szabo, New York Review of Books, $16.95
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Official Downton Abby Christmas Cookbook” by Weldon Owen and Regula Ysewijn, Weldon Owen, $35
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, Crown Publishing Group, $30
3. “I Have Something to Tell You” by Chasten Buttigieg, Atria, $27
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Waking Up White and Finding Myself in the Story of Race” by Debby Irving, Elephant Room Press, $19.99
2. “Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle” by Emily Nagoski and Amelia Nagoski, Ballantine Books, $17
3. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, $18.87
— Brilliant Books of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Searcher” by Tana French, Viking, $27
2. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab, Tor, $26.99
3. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham, Doubleday, $29.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
3. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger, Atria, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, Crown, $30
3. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter, $35
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18
3. “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage, $17.95
— American Booksellers Association
