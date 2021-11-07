Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Every” by Dave Eggers, McSweeney’s, $28

2. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom, Harper, $23.99

3. “State of Terror” by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/ St. Martin’s Press, $30

Paperback Fiction

1. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, Ace Books, $18

2. “How to Love the World: Poems of Gratitude and Hope” by James Crews, Storey Publishing, $14.95

3. “An Atlas of Tolkien” by David Day, Thunder Bay Press, $15.95

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Thursday is the New Friday: How to Work Fewer Hours, Make More Money and Spend Time Doing What You Want” by Joe Sanok, HarperCollins Leadership, $27.99

2. “Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables” by Abra Berens, Chronicle Books, $35

3. “The Antiquarian Sticker Book: Bibliophilia” published by Odd Dot, $25.99

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “A Charlie Brown Christmas Book and Tree Kit: With Music” by Charles M. Schulz, RP Minis, $14.95

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

3. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay Books, $18.99

— Brilliant Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30

2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30

3. “State of Terror” by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/ St. Martin’s Press, $30

Paperback Fiction

1. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, Ace, $18

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

3. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Renegades: Born in the USA” by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen, Crown, $50

2. “A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020)” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown, $32

3. “Taste: My Life through Food” by Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books, $28

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

2. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19

3. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay, $18.99

— American Booksellers Association

