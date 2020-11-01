Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “A Time for Mercy (Jake Brigance Book 3)” by John Grisham, Doubleday, $29.95
2. “The Evening and the Morning: The Prequel to the Pillars of the Earth” by Ken Follett, Viking, $36
3. “The Book of Two Ways” (illustrated edition) by Jodi Picoult, Ballantine Books, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “About Grace” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $18
2. “Ghost Story” by Peter Straub, Berkley Books, $9.99
3. “The Last Train to London” by Meg Waite Clayton, Harper Paperbacks, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Union: A Democrat, a Republican and a Search for Common Ground” by Jordan Blashek and Christopher Haugh, Little Brown and Company, $28
2. “I Have Something to Tell You” by Chasten Buttigieg, Atria, $27
3. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
2. “Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
3. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon and Schuster, $18
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Searcher” by Tana French, Viking, $27
2. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham, Doubleday, $29.95
3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
3. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger, Atria, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press, $28
3. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter, $35
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18
3. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16
— American Booksellers Association
