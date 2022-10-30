Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham, Doubleday, $29.95
2. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks, Random House, $28.99
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
Paperback Fiction
1. “Scary Stories for Creepy Kids” by Ayla and Calla Rybicki, Mission Point Press, $11.95
2. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $17.99
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Maybe We’ll Make It” by Margo Price, University of Texas Press, $27.95
2. “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships” by Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Know Your Ships 2022: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., $19.95
2. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
3. “The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of A Woman, Her Horse and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America” by Elizabeth Letts, Ballantine Books, $18
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
2. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng, Penguin Press, $29
3. “Liberation Day: Stories” by George Saunders, Random House, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $17.99
2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
2. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham, Random House, $40
3. “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” by Maggie Haberman, Penguin Press, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
