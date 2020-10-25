Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26

2. “The Searcher” by Tana French, Viking, $27

3. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central Publishing, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth Press, $17

2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin Books, $17

3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper Paperbacks, $16.99

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter Publishers, $35

2. “This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident” by Adam Kay, Little, Brown Spark, $28

3. “Union: A Democrat, a Republican and a Search for Common Ground” by Jordan Blashek and Christopher Haugh, Little Brown and Company, $28

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, $18.87

2. “Play the Forest School Way: Woodland Games and Crafts for Adventurous Kids” by Jane Worroll and Peter Houghton, Watkins Publishing, $16.95

3. “Ghosts of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula” by Jennifer Billock, History Press, $19.99

— Brilliant Books of Traverse City

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Searcher” by Tana French, Viking, $27

2. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham, Doubleday, $29.95

3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99

3. “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi, Vintage, $16.95

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32

2. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter, $35

3. “How to Be An Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

2. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18

3. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16

— American Booksellers Association

