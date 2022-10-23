Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan, Ballantine Books, $29.99
2. “The Winners” by Fredrik Backman, Atria Books, $28.99
3. “Before the Coffee Gets Cold (Original)” by Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press, $19.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, Penguin Books, $17
2. “The Sweetness of Forgetting: A Book Club Recommendation” by Kristin Harmel, Gallery Books, $17.99
3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central Publishing, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
2. “Big Panda and Tiny Dragon” by James Norbury, Mandala Publishing, $19.99
3. “The Antiquarian Sticker Book: Over 1,000 Exquisite Victorian Stickers” published by Odd Dot, $24.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Tuesdays with Morrie: An Old Man, A Young Man and Life’s Greatest Lesson’ by Mitch Albom, Crown Publishing Group (NY), $17
2. “Owls of the Eastern Ice: A Quest to Find and Save the World’s Largest Owl” by Jonathan Slaght, Picador USA, $18
3. “Into the Magic Shop: A Neurosurgeon’s Quest to Discover the Mysteries of the Brain and the Secrets of the Heart” by James R. Doty, Avery Publishing Group, $17
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng, Penguin Press, $29
2. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout, Random House, $28
3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, Scribner, $32.50
Paperback Fiction
1. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $20
3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” by Maggie Haberman, Penguin Press, $32
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
3. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” by Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Assoc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.