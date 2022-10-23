Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan, Ballantine Books, $29.99

2. “The Winners” by Fredrik Backman, Atria Books, $28.99

3. “Before the Coffee Gets Cold (Original)” by Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press, $19.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, Penguin Books, $17

2. “The Sweetness of Forgetting: A Book Club Recommendation” by Kristin Harmel, Gallery Books, $17.99

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central Publishing, $16.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99

2. “Big Panda and Tiny Dragon” by James Norbury, Mandala Publishing, $19.99

3. “The Antiquarian Sticker Book: Over 1,000 Exquisite Victorian Stickers” published by Odd Dot, $24.99

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Tuesdays with Morrie: An Old Man, A Young Man and Life’s Greatest Lesson’ by Mitch Albom, Crown Publishing Group (NY), $17

2. “Owls of the Eastern Ice: A Quest to Find and Save the World’s Largest Owl” by Jonathan Slaght, Picador USA, $18

3. “Into the Magic Shop: A Neurosurgeon’s Quest to Discover the Mysteries of the Brain and the Secrets of the Heart” by James R. Doty, Avery Publishing Group, $17

— Brilliant Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng, Penguin Press, $29

2. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout, Random House, $28

3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, Scribner, $32.50

Paperback Fiction

1. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99

2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $20

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central, $16.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” by Maggie Haberman, Penguin Press, $32

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99

3. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” by Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books, $30

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20

2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99

3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19

— American Booksellers Assoc.

