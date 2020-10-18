Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “She Was Like That: New and Selected Stories” by Kate Walbert, Scribner, $26

2. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central Publishing, $28

3. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult, Ballantine Books (illustrated edition), $28.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Last Train to London” by Meg Waite Clayton, Harper Paperbacks (reprint edition), $16.99

2. “About Grace” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $18

3. “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi, Vintage (reprint edition), $16.95

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “I Have Something To Tell You” by Chasten Buttigieg, Atria Books, $27

2. “Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation” by Candace Owens, Threshold Editions, $28

3. “Rage” by Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster (illustrated edition), $30

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95

2. “Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95

3. “Constitution of the United States and the Declaration of Independence” by the delegates of the Constitutional Convention, Racehorse, $1.99

— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Searcher” by Tana French, Viking, $27

2. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab, Tor, $26.99

3. “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam, Ecco, $27.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99

3. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter, $35

2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32

3. “Rage” by Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster, $30

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18

2. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16

3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

— American Booksellers Association

