Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “She Was Like That: New and Selected Stories” by Kate Walbert, Scribner, $26
2. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central Publishing, $28
3. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult, Ballantine Books (illustrated edition), $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Last Train to London” by Meg Waite Clayton, Harper Paperbacks (reprint edition), $16.99
2. “About Grace” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $18
3. “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi, Vintage (reprint edition), $16.95
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “I Have Something To Tell You” by Chasten Buttigieg, Atria Books, $27
2. “Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation” by Candace Owens, Threshold Editions, $28
3. “Rage” by Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster (illustrated edition), $30
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
2. “Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
3. “Constitution of the United States and the Declaration of Independence” by the delegates of the Constitutional Convention, Racehorse, $1.99
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Searcher” by Tana French, Viking, $27
2. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab, Tor, $26.99
3. “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam, Ecco, $27.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
3. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter, $35
2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
3. “Rage” by Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18
2. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
— American Booksellers Association
