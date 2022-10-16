Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Winners” by Fredrik Backman, Atria Books, $28.99
2. “All the Lights Above Us: Inspired by the Women of D-Day” by M.B. Henry, Alcove Press, $26.99
3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, Scribner Book Company, $32.50
Paperback Fiction
1. “Surviving Savannah” by Patti Callahan, Berkley Books, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner Book Co., $20
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” by Maggie Haberman, Penguin Press, $32
2. “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships” by Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Know Your Ships 2022: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., $19.95
2. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
3. “The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America” by Elizabeth Letts, Ballantine Books, $18
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng, Penguin Press, $29
2. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, Scribner, $32.50
3. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout, Random House, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $20
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99.
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
2. “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” by Maggie Haberman, Penguin Press, $32
3. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” by Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Assoc.
