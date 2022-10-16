Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Winners” by Fredrik Backman, Atria Books, $28.99

2. “All the Lights Above Us: Inspired by the Women of D-Day” by M.B. Henry, Alcove Press, $26.99

3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, Scribner Book Company, $32.50

Paperback Fiction

1. “Surviving Savannah” by Patti Callahan, Berkley Books, $17

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner Book Co., $20

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” by Maggie Haberman, Penguin Press, $32

2. “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships” by Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster, $27.99

3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Know Your Ships 2022: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., $19.95

2. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95

3. “The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America” by Elizabeth Letts, Ballantine Books, $18

— Horizon Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng, Penguin Press, $29

2. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, Scribner, $32.50

3. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout, Random House, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $20

3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99.

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99

2. “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” by Maggie Haberman, Penguin Press, $32

3. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” by Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books, $30

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20

2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99

3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19

— American Booksellers Assoc.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you