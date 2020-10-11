Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Squeeze Me” by Carl Hiaasen, Knopf Publishing Group, $28.95
2. “Be More RBG: Speak Truth and Dissent with Supreme Style” by Marilyn Easton, DK Publishing, $9.99
3. “A Deadly Education” by Naomi Novik, Del Rey Books, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, Ace Books, $18
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay Books, $16.99
3. “Maisie Dobbs” by Jacqueline Winspear, Soho Crime, $16.95
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Pocket RBG Wisdom: Supreme Quotes and Inspired Musings” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Hardie Grant Books, $9.99
2. “Constitution of the United States” published by Applewood Books, $9.95
3. “Witchcraft Cocktails: 70 Seasonal Drinks Infused with Magic and Ritual” by Julia Halina Hadas, Adams Media Corporation, $16.99
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, Inc., $18.87
2. “Waking Up White and Finding Myself in the Story of Race” by Debby Irving, Elephant Room Press, $19.99
3. “Fish of Michigan Field Guide” by Dave Bosanko, Adventure Publications, $14.95
— Brilliant Books of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
2. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Atria, $28
3. “Jack” by Marilynne Robinson, FSG, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
3. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
2. “Rage” by Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster, $30
3. “Solutions and Other Problems” by Allie Brosh, Gallery Books, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18
2. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.