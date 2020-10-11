Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Squeeze Me” by Carl Hiaasen, Knopf Publishing Group, $28.95

2. “Be More RBG: Speak Truth and Dissent with Supreme Style” by Marilyn Easton, DK Publishing, $9.99

3. “A Deadly Education” by Naomi Novik, Del Rey Books, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, Ace Books, $18

2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay Books, $16.99

3. “Maisie Dobbs” by Jacqueline Winspear, Soho Crime, $16.95

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Pocket RBG Wisdom: Supreme Quotes and Inspired Musings” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Hardie Grant Books, $9.99

2. “Constitution of the United States” published by Applewood Books, $9.95

3. “Witchcraft Cocktails: 70 Seasonal Drinks Infused with Magic and Ritual” by Julia Halina Hadas, Adams Media Corporation, $16.99

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, Inc., $18.87

2. “Waking Up White and Finding Myself in the Story of Race” by Debby Irving, Elephant Room Press, $19.99

3. “Fish of Michigan Field Guide” by Dave Bosanko, Adventure Publications, $14.95

— Brilliant Books of Traverse City

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27

2. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Atria, $28

3. “Jack” by Marilynne Robinson, FSG, $27

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99

3. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32

2. “Rage” by Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster, $30

3. “Solutions and Other Problems” by Allie Brosh, Gallery Books, $30

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18

2. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16

3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

— American Booksellers Association

