Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers, W.W. Norton & Company, $27.95
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
3. “State of Terror” by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny, Simon & Schuster, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune, Tor Books, $18.99
2. “Inland” by Téa Obreht, Random House Trade, $18
3. “Piranesi” by Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Thursday Is the New Friday: How to Work Fewer Hours, Make More Money and Spend Time Doing What You Want” by Joe Sanok, HarperCollins Leadership, $27.99
2. “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” by Mary Roach, W.W. Norton & Company, $26.95
3. “Grist: A Practical Guide to Cooking Grains, Beans, Seeds and Legumes” by Abra Berens, Chronicle Books, $35
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay Books, $18.99
2. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $18.99
3. “Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band” by Random House Trade, $17
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
2. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday, $28.95
3. “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers, Norton, $27.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Simon and Schuster, $30
2. “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty” by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe, Harper, $30
3. “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” by Mary Roach, Norton, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay, $18.99
— American Booksellers Association
