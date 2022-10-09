Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Search for the Genuine: Nonfiction, 1970-2015” by Jim Harrison, Grove Press, $28

2. “The Winners” by Fredrik Backman, Atria Books, $28.99

3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, Scribner Book Company, $32.50

Paperback Fiction

1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central Publishing, $16.99

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

3. “Flying Through a Hole in the Storm: Poems” by Fleda Brown, Ohio University Press, $17.95

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99

2. “Healing Through Words” by Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel Publishing, $24.99

3. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” by Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books, $30

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20

2. “Spooky Michigan: Tales of Hauntings, Strange Happenings and Other Local Lore” (Second Edition) by S.E. Schlosser, Globe Pequot Press, $16.95

3. “Tuesdays with Morrie: An Old Man, A Young Man and Life’s Greatest Lesson” by Mitch Albom, Crown Publishing Group (NY), $17

— Brilliant Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Golden Enclaves” by Naomi Novik, Del Rey, $28

2. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout, Random House, $28

3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, Scribner, $32.50

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central, $16.99

3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99.

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99

2. “Dinners with Ruth” by Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster, $27.99

3. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” by Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books, $30

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20

2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19

3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99

— American Booksellers Association

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you