Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Search for the Genuine: Nonfiction, 1970-2015” by Jim Harrison, Grove Press, $28
2. “The Winners” by Fredrik Backman, Atria Books, $28.99
3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, Scribner Book Company, $32.50
Paperback Fiction
1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central Publishing, $16.99
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Flying Through a Hole in the Storm: Poems” by Fleda Brown, Ohio University Press, $17.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
2. “Healing Through Words” by Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel Publishing, $24.99
3. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” by Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “Spooky Michigan: Tales of Hauntings, Strange Happenings and Other Local Lore” (Second Edition) by S.E. Schlosser, Globe Pequot Press, $16.95
3. “Tuesdays with Morrie: An Old Man, A Young Man and Life’s Greatest Lesson” by Mitch Albom, Crown Publishing Group (NY), $17
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Golden Enclaves” by Naomi Novik, Del Rey, $28
2. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout, Random House, $28
3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, Scribner, $32.50
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central, $16.99
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99.
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
2. “Dinners with Ruth” by Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
3. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” by Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.