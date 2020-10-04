Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi, Knopf, $27.95

2. “One by One” by Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press, $27.99

3. “All the Devils Are Here” (Chief Inspector Gamache Novel, 16) by Louise Penny, Minotaur Books, $28.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “Sworn to Silence: A Kate Burkholder Novel” by Linda Castillo, Minotaur, $9.99

2. “About Grace” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $18

3. “The Last Train to London” by Meg Waite Clayton, Harper Paperback, $16

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “I Have Something to Tell You” by Chasten Buttigieg, Atria Books, $27

2. “Rage” by Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster, $30

3. “Caste (Oprah’s Book Club): The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95

2. “Constitution of the United States of America and the Declaration of Independence,” published by Racehorse, $1.99

3. “Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95

— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Atria, $28

2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27

3. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett, Viking, $36

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

2. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95

3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Rage” by Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster, $30

2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32

3. “Solutions and Other Problems” by Allie Brosh, Gallery Books, $30

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18

2. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16

3. “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage, $17.95

— American Booksellers Association

