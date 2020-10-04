Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi, Knopf, $27.95
2. “One by One” by Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press, $27.99
3. “All the Devils Are Here” (Chief Inspector Gamache Novel, 16) by Louise Penny, Minotaur Books, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Sworn to Silence: A Kate Burkholder Novel” by Linda Castillo, Minotaur, $9.99
2. “About Grace” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $18
3. “The Last Train to London” by Meg Waite Clayton, Harper Paperback, $16
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “I Have Something to Tell You” by Chasten Buttigieg, Atria Books, $27
2. “Rage” by Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster, $30
3. “Caste (Oprah’s Book Club): The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
2. “Constitution of the United States of America and the Declaration of Independence,” published by Racehorse, $1.99
3. “Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Atria, $28
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
3. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett, Viking, $36
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Rage” by Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster, $30
2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
3. “Solutions and Other Problems” by Allie Brosh, Gallery Books, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18
2. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16
3. “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage, $17.95
— American Booksellers Association
