Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt & Co., $18.99
2. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday Books, $28.95
3. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, Henry Holt & Co., $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “About Grace” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner Book Co., $18
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay Books, $16.99
3. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books, $17.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Simon and Schuster, $30
2. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, $18.99
3. “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty” by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe, Harper, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Horse Soldiers: The Extraordinary Story of A Band of U.S. Soldiers who Rode to Victory in Afghanistan” by Doug Stanton, Scribner, $18
2. “Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
3. “On the Trails of Northern Michigan: A Guide for All Seasons” by Michael Terrell, Mission Point Press, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday, $28.95
2. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, $28
3. “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers, Norton, $27.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Simon and Schuster, $30
2. “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty” by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe, Harper, $30
3. “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” by Mary Roach, Norton, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
