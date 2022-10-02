Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout, Random House, $28
2. “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf Publishing Group, $28
3. “Violet and Jobie in the Wild” by Lynne Rae Perkins, Greenwillow Books, $16.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $18
2. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley, William Morrow & Co., $16.99
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Other Dr. Gilmer: Two Men, A Murder and An Unlikely Fight for Justice” by Benjamin Gilmer, Ballantine Books, $28
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
3. “The Search for the Genuine: Nonfiction, 1970-2015” by Jim Harrison, Grove Press, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Vlad the Impaler: More Epic Tales from Detroit’s ‘97 Stanley Cup Conquest” by Keith Gave, Newtype, $16.99
2. “Know Your Ships 2022: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., $19.95
3. “The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America” by Elizabeth Letts, Ballantine Books, $18
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, Scribner, $32.50
2. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout, Random House, $28
3. “The Bullet That Missed” by Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central, $16.99
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99.
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
2. “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, Doubleday, $32
3. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” by Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
— American Booksellers Association
