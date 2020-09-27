Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Piranesi” by Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing, $27

2. “One by One” by Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press, $27.99

3. “The Lying Life of Adults” by Elena Ferrante, Europa Editions, $26

Paperback Fiction

1. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger, Atria Books, $17

2. “Einstein’s Dreams” by Alan Lightman, Vintage, $15.95

3. “1984” by George Orwell, Berkley Books, $17

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “I Have Something to Tell You” by Chasten Buttigieg, Atria Books, $27

2. “Rage” by Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster, $30

3. “Caste (Oprah’s Book Club): The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Boundless Compassion: Creating a Way of Life” by Joyce Rupp, Sorin Books, $18.95

2. “Year of the Monkey” by Patti Smith, Vintage, $16

3. “Traverse City, Michigan: A Historical Narrative, 1850-2013” by Richard Fidler, Mission Point Press, $18.95

— Brilliant Books of Traverse City

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Atria, $28

2. “All the Devils Are Here,” Louise Penny, Minotaur, $28.99

3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

2. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95

3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Rage” by Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster, $30

2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32

3. “Disloyal: A Memoir” by Michael Cohen, Skyhorse, $32.50

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16

2. “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage, $17.95

3. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18

— American Booksellers Association

