Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Piranesi” by Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing, $27
2. “One by One” by Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press, $27.99
3. “The Lying Life of Adults” by Elena Ferrante, Europa Editions, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger, Atria Books, $17
2. “Einstein’s Dreams” by Alan Lightman, Vintage, $15.95
3. “1984” by George Orwell, Berkley Books, $17
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “I Have Something to Tell You” by Chasten Buttigieg, Atria Books, $27
2. “Rage” by Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster, $30
3. “Caste (Oprah’s Book Club): The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Boundless Compassion: Creating a Way of Life” by Joyce Rupp, Sorin Books, $18.95
2. “Year of the Monkey” by Patti Smith, Vintage, $16
3. “Traverse City, Michigan: A Historical Narrative, 1850-2013” by Richard Fidler, Mission Point Press, $18.95
— Brilliant Books of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Atria, $28
2. “All the Devils Are Here,” Louise Penny, Minotaur, $28.99
3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Rage” by Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster, $30
2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
3. “Disloyal: A Memoir” by Michael Cohen, Skyhorse, $32.50
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16
2. “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage, $17.95
3. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.