Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday Books, $28.95
2. “Letters from Father Christmas” by J.R.R. Tolkien, Mariner Books, $28
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay Books, $16.99
2. “Pew” by Catherine Lacey, Picador USA, $16
3. “The Weekend” by Charlotte Wood, Riverhead Books, $16
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” by Mary Roach, W.W. Norton & Company, $26.95
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, Crown Publishing Group (NY), $30
3. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest” by Suzanne Simard, Knopf Publishing Group, $28.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Mortality with Friends” by Fleda Brown, Wayne State University Press, $18.99
2. “The Soul of an Octopus: A Surprising Exploration into the Wonder of Consciousness” by Sy Montgomery, Atria Books, $16.99
3. “A Charlie Brown Christmas: Book and Tree Kit with Music” by Charles M. Schulz, RP Minis, $14.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday, $28.95
2. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, $28
3. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, Holt, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” by Mary Roach, Norton, $26.95
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
3. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $18.99
— American Booksellers Association
