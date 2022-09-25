Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, Scribner Book Company, $32.50
2. “The Winners” by Fredrik Backman, Atria Books, $28.99
3. “Illuminations: Stories” by Alan Moore, Bloomsbury Publishing, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen, Vintage, $7.95
2. “Color Tour” by Aaron Stander, Writers & Editors, LLC, $17.95
3. “Oh William!” by Elizabeth Strout, Random House Trade, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
2. “The Search for the Genuine: Nonfiction, 1970-2015” by Jim Harrison, Grove Press, $28
3. “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships” by Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Diary of A Young Naturalist” by Dara McAnulty, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “Trees of Michigan Field Guide (Revised)” by Stan Tekiela, Adventure Publications, $14.95
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, Scribner, $32.50
2. “Nona the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir, Tordotcom, $28.99
3. “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.991.
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
2. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” by Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books, $30
3. “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships” by Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
