Hardcover Fiction

1. “One by One” by Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press, $27.99

2. “All the Devils are Here” by Louise Penny, Minotaur Books, $28.99

3. “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi, Knopf Publishing Group, $27.95

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Only Woman in the Room” by Marie Benedict, Sourcebooks Landmark, $16

2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay Books, $16.99

3. “Last Train to London” by Meg Waite Clayton, Harper (reprint edition), $16

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “I Have Something to Tell You” by Chasten Buttigieg, Atria Books, $27

2. “Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump” by Michael Cohen, Skyhorse, $32.50

3. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Gangsters Up North Mobsters, Mafia, and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95

2. “Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95

3. “Waterfalls of Michigan- Book 3: West Central” by Phil Stagg, Michigan Falls Publishing, $29.95

— Horizon Books

of Traverse City and Cadillac

Hardcover Fiction

1. “All the Devils Are Here,” Louise Penny, Minotaur, $28.99

2. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Atria, $28

3. “Transcendent Kingdom,” Yaa Gyasi, Knopf, $27.95

Paperback Fiction

1. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99

2. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95

3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32

2. “Disloyal: A Memoir” by Michael Cohen, Skyhorse, $32.50

3. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, OneWorld, $27

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16

2. “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage, $17.95

3. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press, $16.99

— American Booksellers Association

