Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “One by One” by Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press, $27.99
2. “All the Devils are Here” by Louise Penny, Minotaur Books, $28.99
3. “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi, Knopf Publishing Group, $27.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Only Woman in the Room” by Marie Benedict, Sourcebooks Landmark, $16
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay Books, $16.99
3. “Last Train to London” by Meg Waite Clayton, Harper (reprint edition), $16
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “I Have Something to Tell You” by Chasten Buttigieg, Atria Books, $27
2. “Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump” by Michael Cohen, Skyhorse, $32.50
3. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Gangsters Up North Mobsters, Mafia, and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
2. “Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
3. “Waterfalls of Michigan- Book 3: West Central” by Phil Stagg, Michigan Falls Publishing, $29.95
— Horizon Books
of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
2. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Atria, $28
Paperback Fiction
2. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95
3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
3. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, OneWorld, $27
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16
2. “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage, $17.95
3. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press, $16.99
— American Booksellers Association
