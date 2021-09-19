Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt & Co., $18.99
2. “Chickadees in December” by Bill O. Smith, Sleepytime Press, $19.35
3. “The Guide” by Peter Heller, Knopf Publishing Group, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “About Grace” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $18
2. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books, $17.99
3. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, Penguin Books, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Mushroom Houses of Charlevoix” by Mike Barton, Boulder Press, $23.85
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
3. “Leelanau Underwater” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country” by Pam Houston, W.W. Norton & Co., $15.95
2. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
3. “The Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, $28
2. “Matrix” by Lauren Groff, Riverhead Books, $28
3. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny, Minotaur, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
3. “On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint” by Maggie Nelson, Graywolf Press, $27
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $18.99
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.