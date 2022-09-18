Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, Scribner Book Company, $32.50
2. “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf, $28
3. “Fox Creek: A Cork O’Connor Mystery” by William Kent Krueger, Atria Books, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Surviving Savannah” by Patti Callahan, Berkley Books, $17
2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King, Scribner, $18
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “We Gave Your Family Our Best: A History of Four Winns Boat Company” by John A. Winn, Jaw Boats, LLC, $19.95
2. “The Other Dr. Gilmer: Two Men, A Murder and An Unlikely Fight for Justice” by Benjamin Gilmer, Ballantine Books, $28
3. “Mushroom Houses of Charlevoix” by Mike Barton, Boulder Press, $23.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
2. “Know Your Ships 2022: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., $19.95
3. “On the Trails of Northern Michigan: A Guide for All Seasons” by Michael Terrell, Mission Point Press, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, Scribner, $32.50
2. “Carrie Soto Is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $28
3. “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
2. “Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals” by Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter, $29.99
3. “Solito: A Memoir” by Javier Zamora, Hogarth, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
— American Booksellers Association
