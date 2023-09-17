Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Holly” by Stephen King, Scribner Book Company, $30
2. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $30
3. “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” by Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press, $19.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
2. “Stay Sane in an Insane World: How to Control the Controllables and Thrive” by Greg Harden, Blackstone Publishing, $25.99
3. “The Creative ACT: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
Paperback Fiction
1. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood, Penguin Publishing Group, $17
2. “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager, Penguin Publishing Group, $18
3. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, Penguin Books, $18
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals” by Oliver Burkeman, Picador USA, $18
2. “Tree Finder: A Manual for Identification of Trees by Their Leaves (Eastern U.S.)” by May Theilgaard Watts, Nature Study Guild Publishers, $5.95
3. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” by Ed Yong, Random House Trade, $20
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Holly” by Stephen King, Scribner, $30
2. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $30
3. “The Fraud” by Zadie Smith, Penguin Press, $29
Paperback Fiction
1. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17
2. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing, $19
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
3. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford, Harmony, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Vintage, $17
2. “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Vintage, $25
3. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” by Ed Yong, Random House, $20
— American Booksellers Association
